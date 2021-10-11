Coronavirus: India reports 18K+ new cases, lowest in 215 days

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India further dipped to a 209-day low.

India on Monday reported over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in 215 days. The number of active cases further dipped to a 209-day low, accounting for just 0.67% of the total cases. The recovery rate reached 98%, the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate—which has been under 3% for the last 42 days—was recorded at 1.75%.

India's tally shoots past 3.39 crore; over 4.5 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Monday morning, India reported a total of 3,39,71,607 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,50,782. So far, 3,32,93,478 patients have recovered, while 2,27,347 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 18,132 new infections, 21,563 more discharges, and 193 fresh fatalities. 95,19,84,373 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

59% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases along with 1,823 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 10,691 new cases and 12,655 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit state, Karnataka added 406 new cases and 637 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,329 new cases and 1,436 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 624 new cases and 810 recoveries.

Weekly infections lowest in over 7 months

Weekly COVID-19 cases dropped to their lowest in over seven months in the week ending October 10, recording a 12% drop compared to the previous week. With this, weekly cases declined for the sixth consecutive week. Between October 4-19, India reported roughly 1.37 lakh COVID-19 cases. The week also marked the first time since March 1-7 that the average daily infections fell under 20,000.

AstraZeneca experimental drug effective in reducing severe disease, death risk

The experimental COVID-19 antibody-drug cocktail developed by AstraZeneca has been found successful in reducing severe disease or death in non-hospitalized patients, according to a late-stage study. The drug, AZD7442, reduced the risk of a severe disease or death by 50% in patients who exhibited symptoms for seven days or less, i.e., early intervention with AZD7442 could help reduce the severity of the disease.