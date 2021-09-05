Coronavirus: India reports 42K+ new cases; 70% in Kerala alone

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Sep 05, 2021, 01:00 pm

Active COVID-19 cases now account for 1.24% of total cases in India.

India on Sunday reported over 42,000 new COVID-19 cases, marking a slight increase compared to Saturday. Notably, nearly 70% of the total new cases were reported from Kerala, which has been leading India's COVID-19 spike for several weeks. Active cases now account for 1.24% of total cases. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.45%, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.62%.

Statistics

India's tally nears 3.28 crore; 4.39 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Sunday morning, India reported a total of 3,29,88,673 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,40,533. So far, 3,21,38,092 patients have recovered, while 4,10,048 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 42,766 new infections, 38,091 more discharges, and 308 fresh fatalities. 68,46,69,521 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

Nearly 70% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases along with 2,506 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 29,682 new cases and 25,910 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 973 new cases and 1,620 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,575 new cases and 1,610 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,502 new cases and 1,525 recoveries.

Kerala

Kerala launches 'Be the Warrior' campaign to mitigate COVID-19

The Kerala government on Saturday launched the "Be the Warrior" campaign as a means to mitigate COVID-19 with the threat of a third wave looming large. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the campaign will focus on faster vaccinations and strict compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behavior. After Onam celebrations—widely held responsible for the spike in infections—COVID-19 hospitalizations did not increase, Vijayan said.

Maharashtra

Possibility of mega third wave slim in Maharashtra: Official

A Maharashtra health official told The Times of India that the possibility of a "mega third wave" is slim in the state. However, the state will upgrade its COVID-19 infrastructure "1.5 times" regardless, said state surveillance officer Dr. Pradeep Awate. Dr. Awate said that "Maharashtra and India have developed immunity" to the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is blamed for India's brutal second wave.