Coronavirus: India reports 38K+ new cases, nearly 500 more dead

Written by Siddhant Pandey Twitter Last updated on Aug 11, 2021, 03:04 pm

India's COVID-19 cases on Wednesday were 36% higher compared to the day before.

India on Wednesday reported over 38,000 new COVID-19 cases, notably 36% higher than the number of fresh infections reported the day before. Active infections have, however, dropped to a 140-day low of 3.86 lakh as India continues to report more single-day recoveries than new cases. Meanwhile, experts have repeatedly urged a strict vigil as India's outbreak appears to be at a critical juncture.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.2 crore; 4.29 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,20,36,511 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,29,179. So far, 3,12,20,981 patients have recovered, while 3,86,351 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 38,353 new infections, 40,013 more discharges, and 497 fresh fatalities. 51,90,80,524 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's second wave peaked on May 7

To recall, India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the three crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the one crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the two crore-mark on May 4.

States

55% new cases concentrated in Kerala

Maharashtra reported 5,609 new COVID-19 cases along with 7,568 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 21,119 new cases and 18,493 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,338 new cases and 1,947 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 1,893 new cases and 1,930 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,461 new cases and 2,113 recoveries.

Vaccines

DCGI approves mixing Covishield, COVAXIN doses

Separately, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved its study on mixing COVAXIN and Covishield vaccines. Covishield is an adenovirus vector-based vaccine while COVAXIN utilizes an inactivated whole virion. The study is to be conducted by Christian Medical College, Vellore, and differs from the one conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, which studied individuals who were accidentally administered different vaccines.

Booster dose

Government considering booster vaccine doses

NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. VK Paul said on Tuesday that the issue of giving booster COVID-19 vaccine doses is being looked into by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19. He said the government is "watching the science" for the need of booster doses. He further urged people to get their second doses of the vaccine for improved protection against COVID-19.