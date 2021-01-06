India on Tuesday reported nearly 18,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.37 million cases. The recovery rate stood at 96.3%. The death toll in India has climbed to 1.5 lakh as over 260 more people died in the past 24 hours. Kerala, which is among the worst-hit states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,03,56,845 COVID-19 cases, 1,49,850 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 1,03,56,845 COVID-19 cases, including 1,49,850 deaths, 2,31,036 active cases, and 99,75,958 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 1,03,75,889 cases and 1,50,171 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 99.96 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 19,50,171 total cases, 49,759 deaths, 18,50,189 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,23,353 total cases, 12,118 deaths, 9,01,579 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,83,587 total cases, 7,122 deaths, 8,73,427 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,22,370 total cases, 12,177 deaths, 8,02,385 recoveries. Kerala: 7,84,488 total cases, 3,184 deaths, 7,17,311 recoveries. Delhi: 6,27,698 total cases, 10,609 deaths, 6,12,527 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 5,89,611 total cases, 8,433 deaths, 5,68,892 recoveries.

Key updates 5.6K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 3.1K fresh infections

Kerala reported 5,615 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.1% with 61,269 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 3,160 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 5.5% with 57,100 tests. In Gujarat, daily infections further declined to 655. The tally has climbed to 2,48,581, including 4,325 deaths and 2,35,426 recoveries.

