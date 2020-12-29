Last updated on Dec 29, 2020, 03:29 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Jeep is gearing up to introduce the facelifted Compass SUV in India on January 7. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has released teaser images of the car, revealing a green color option and the updated front fascia.
To recall, Compass (facelift) was unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show and it comes with some cosmetic tweaks and a refreshed cabin.
The 2021 Jeep Compass features an aggressive design, housing a bigger, chrome-finished, seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille, a redesigned bumper, silvered skid plates, and a larger air dam.
For lighting, it has sleek headlamps, horizontal LED DRLs, new fog lights, and wrap-around taillights.
The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and new alloy wheels.
In India, the Jeep Compass (facelift) will be available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 173hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp/250Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
The Jeep Compass (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with refreshed interiors, leather upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging.
It also has a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UConnect 5, and voice recognition.
For safety, there are multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view parking camera.
The official pricing and availability details of the new Jeep Compass in India will be revealed during the launch event on January 7. However, for reference, the car carries a starting price-tag of $23,916 (roughly Rs. 17.6 lakh) in the US.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.