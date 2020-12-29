Jeep is gearing up to introduce the facelifted Compass SUV in India on January 7. In the run-up to the launch event, the company has released teaser images of the car, revealing a green color option and the updated front fascia. To recall, Compass (facelift) was unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show and it comes with some cosmetic tweaks and a refreshed cabin.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The 2021 Jeep Compass features an aggressive design, housing a bigger, chrome-finished, seven-slat honeycomb mesh grille, a redesigned bumper, silvered skid plates, and a larger air dam. For lighting, it has sleek headlamps, horizontal LED DRLs, new fog lights, and wrap-around taillights. The SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and new alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

In India, the Jeep Compass (facelift) will be available with a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates 173hp/350Nm and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit that produces 163hp/250Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Jeep Compass (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with refreshed interiors, leather upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging. It also has a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UConnect 5, and voice recognition. For safety, there are multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view parking camera.

Information What about the price?