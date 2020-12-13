The world needs to "be kind" to Ellen DeGeneres, as she needs kindness and a lot of prayers from her fans now. The host of her eponymous talk show, which has received a lot of hatred due to workplace harassment allegations, has announced on social media that she has tested positive for coronavirus recently. The celebrity has, however, added that she is doing fine.

Ellen took to Instagram on December 10 to update her fans about her current health status. "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," Ellen wrote.

Her announcement makes it clear that her show will halt production till everyone in contact with the celebrity is clinically declared safe from the deadly virus. She hinted that the show will resume production after the holiday season is over as she said, "I'll see you all again after the holidays." Her update was soon populated with countless wishes by fans.

Coronavirus, however, is not stopping Ellen from exploring her real estate fantasies. Ellen is doing what she and her wife Portia De Rossi do best, that is keep buying new luxurious properties to stop by. Their latest property is American talk show host Dennis Miller's estate in Montecito, which the couple bought for $49 million in September through an off-market deal.

