Jeep has unveiled the facelifted version of its Compass SUV at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The premium vehicle looks similar to the outgoing model but offers a revamped cabin with a host of tech features including a 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel. It draws power from a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Jeep Compass (facelift): At a glance

The Jeep Compass (facelift) features a chrome-finished front grille, a revised bumper with integrated air dams, and a silver skid plate. It also has sleek headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, squared-off wheel arches with plastic cladding, and designer alloy wheels. A window wiper and wrap-around tail lamps are present on the rear.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Jeep Compass (facelift) gets a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with leather seats, auto climate control, a wireless smartphone charger, and a 3-spoke leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for voice control, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. All the standard safety features including multiple airbags and parking cameras are also present.

Engine Power and performance

The Jeep Compass (facelift) is powered by a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine that comes mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. In India, however, the facelifted model should come with a 1.4-liter petrol mill that makes 160hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that generates 171hp/350Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed DCT, and a 9-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?