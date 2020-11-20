-
20 Nov 2020
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP unveiled with a 113hp engine
Written byDwaipayan Roy
As the latest addition to its Panigale V4 range of motorcycles, Italian automaker Ducati has announced a new SP (Sport Production) variant.
The premium motorcycle is a track-focused model with a Panigale V4-like design, new paintwork, and individual numbering.
Under the hood, it packs a Euro 5-compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
Design
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP: At a glance
The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP has a fully-faired look, featuring a brushed aluminium fuel tank, dual air vents on the sides, an under-belly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, a split headlamp cluster, and a raised windscreen.
The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on carbon fiber wheels, and has a kerb weight of 173kg.
Information
The company is also offering a dedicated racing tool kit
Ducati is offering a full racing tool kit with the Panigale V4 SP. The package includes tools for removing the license plate holder and the rear-view mirrors. It also contains an open clutch cover, as well as a Ducati Data Analyser+ with a GPS module.
Power
Power and performance
Akin to the Ducati Panigale V4, the 2021 Panigale V4 SP draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine that generates 113hp of power at 13,000rpm and a peak torque of 124Nm at 9,500rpm.
The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an STM EVO-SBK dry clutch, which gets a open carbon fiber cover.
Safety
What about safety and suspension setup?
The 2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Ducati Traction Control (DTC) system. It also gets 'Race A' and 'Race B' configurable riding modes.
The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Ohlins NIX 30 front forks, a TTX 36 rear shock unit, and an electronic steering damper.
Information
What about the pricing?
The Ducati Panigale V4 SP carries a price-tag of £32,295 (roughly Rs. 31.8 lakh) in the UK. The premium motorcycle will be up for grabs from March 2021.