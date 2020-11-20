As the latest addition to its Panigale V4 range of motorcycles, Italian automaker Ducati has announced a new SP (Sport Production) variant.

The premium motorcycle is a track-focused model with a Panigale V4-like design, new paintwork, and individual numbering.

Under the hood, it packs a Euro 5-compliant 1,103cc, Desmosedici Stradale engine that comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.