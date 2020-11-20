Tata Motors has garnered over 4 million customers for its passenger vehicles in India since its establishment in 1945. In order to celebrate the accomplishment, the company has released a video that takes us down the memory lane. In the recent years, the homegrown automaker has attracted several buyers with its latest offerings including the Altroz, Tigor, Nexon, Tiago, as well as the Harrier.

About the video The video highlights Tata Motors' journey through the years

The special video showcases the journey of Tata Motors through the decades, in the voice of actor Anupam Kher. It also talks about the times when the company emerged as a key player despite the many rivals to compete with. The representation ends by highlighting the company's current youngest and the safest product portfolio in the market: Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, and Harrier.

Official words 'The video is also a testament to India's growth'

Commenting on the release of this special video, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "This film is a testament to not only our evolutionary growth over the last 30 years but also the growth that India has seen as a nation through this period." "This narration celebrates Tata Motors and all those who have supported us in these years."

Upcoming model The company plans to expand its SUV portfolio with Gravitas