German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its uber-luxury Maybach saloon. The flagship sedan is based on the new-generation S-Class and it will make its way to India in 2021. The Maybach S-Class has a head-turning design and a luxurious cabin with a host of hi-tech features. Under the hood, it packs a 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbocharged engine with EQ Boost 48V mild-hybrid technology. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: At a glance

Measuring nearly 5.5m in length, the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is 180mm longer than the standard S-Class. It has a large chrome grille with vertical slats, chrome-finished air dams, and sleek LED headlamps. On the sides, the sedan has chrome-clad B-pillars, sleek ORVMs, chrome garnish around the windows, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The rear section has wrap-around LED lights and chrome-coated exhaust vents.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class has a grand cabin with adjustable bucket seats, extended rear doors, heated armrests, multiple airbags, a head-up display, and augmented reality navigation. The sedan is equipped with an MBUX infotainment system and has five screens, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a 12.8-inch screen at the front, two 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment monitors, and a removable tablet nestled between the rear seats.

Information The optional Executive Rear Seat package adds more opulence

Buyers of the Maybach S-Class can add more opulence with the optional Executive Rear Seat package. It includes additional wood trims, a full-length center console, a rear-seat champagne cooler, deployable tray tables, and some custom design elements.

Engine Power and performance

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class draws power from a 4.0-liter, V8 twin-turbocharged engine with EQ Boost 48V mild-hybrid technology. The mill generates 496hp of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. An AMG-badged S73e plug-in hybrid version is said to be in the works, while a limited-run V12-powered Maybach S-Class could be offered in the future.

Information What about the pricing?