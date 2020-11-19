Kia Motors India has recalled all units of the Seltos (diesel) sold between October 1, 2019 and March 13, 2020 because of a snag in the fuel pump. A technical service bulletin, accessed by RushLane, has confirmed this development and states procedures to inspect and replace the pump in case of a defect. Here are more details.

Issues Affected cars may have higher vibration and low pick up

A damaged fuel pump in Seltos (diesel) may either have a hole in the lower end of the filter or a crack in the plastic at the filter's cylindrical head. These faults would make the car vibrate more than usual, reduce the pickup, and/or create problems while starting the vehicle. The defective pumps are being replaced at no extra cost at Kia service stations.

Exteriors Meanwhile, here's a look at the Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos features a chrome surrounded grille, a muscular bonnet, metal scuff plates, and faux dual exhaust pipes. For lighting, it houses projector headlamps, LED DRLs, fog lights, and taillights. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, power-adjustable ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and sporty-looking alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheel base of 2,610mm and a boot space of 433 liters.

Information Power and performance

The Seltos is available with three BS6-compliant engine options. The 1.5-liter petrol motor generates 115hp/144Nm, the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit makes 140hp/242Nm, and the 1.5-liter diesel mill churns out 115hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual/automatic, an iVT gearbox, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

Inside, the Kia Seltos has a 5-seater cabin with a silver-finished temperature control panel, electric sunroof, ventilated leather seats, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The SUV also offers a Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and UVO connected car technology. For safety, it has six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

