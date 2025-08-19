Indian-origin truck driver in fatal accident sparks Trump-Newsom feud

A tragic accident in Florida, which claimed three lives, has become a flashpoint between President Donald Trump 's supporters and California Governor Gavin Newsom . The accident involved a semi-truck driver, identified as Harjinder Singh from India, who attempted an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike. The truck's trailer jackknifed and collided with a minivan, killing all three occupants.

License controversy DHS slams Newsom over illegal immigrant driver Singh, an illegal immigrant, had been issued a commercial driver's license by the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). This revelation has been seized upon by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to criticize Newsom. The DHS posted on X, "How many more innocent people have to die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public?"

License issuance White House joins DHS in criticizing Newsom In response, Newsom's office defended the DMV, saying Singh entered the US when Trump was president. Under California law, a commercial driver's license is only issued to those with lawful presence in the country. The White House also slammed Newsom for issuing Singh a license, saying it "put the lives of American citizens at risk every single day."

Immigration proceedings Singh's immigration history and accident details Singh allegedly crossed into California illegally in September 2018 and was arrested by Border Patrol. He was processed for fast-track deportation but claimed fear of returning to India. He was released on a $5,000 immigration bond in January 2019 and has since remained in immigration proceedings. The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the semi-truck attempted a U-turn into an "official use only" section of the turnpike.