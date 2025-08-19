Trump 'loves' Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's suit during White House meeting

United States President Donald Trump was pleasantly surprised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 's attire during their recent meeting at the White House . "I don't believe it I love it!" Trump said, admiring Zelenskyy's blazer-style jacket, collared shirt, pants and combat boots. This was a stark departure from his usual military-style clothing. The lighter moment stood in contrast to their previous meeting in February which had ended on a tense note.

Tense past Tense February meeting During their February meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance had criticized Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" and warned of possible future American support cuts. The atmosphere was tense, with both leaders often interrupting each other. A conservative reporter, Brian Glenn, had even questioned Zelenskyy about his choice of attire then.

Attire agreement Amicable meeting However, the mood was much lighter during their recent meeting. Both Trump and Zelenskyy sat with hands clasped in their laps, answering reporters' questions amicably. Glenn complimented Zelenskyy on his suit, saying, "You look fabulous in that suit." Trump immediately agreed, saying he had said the same thing. This time around, Zelenskyy's attire had been pre-approved by US and European officials after Trump's displeasure over his military uniform during February's visit.