Trump 'loves' Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's suit during White House meeting
United States President Donald Trump was pleasantly surprised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's attire during their recent meeting at the White House. "I don't believe it I love it!" Trump said, admiring Zelenskyy's blazer-style jacket, collared shirt, pants and combat boots. This was a stark departure from his usual military-style clothing. The lighter moment stood in contrast to their previous meeting in February which had ended on a tense note.
During their February meeting, Trump and Vice President JD Vance had criticized Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" and warned of possible future American support cuts. The atmosphere was tense, with both leaders often interrupting each other. A conservative reporter, Brian Glenn, had even questioned Zelenskyy about his choice of attire then.
However, the mood was much lighter during their recent meeting. Both Trump and Zelenskyy sat with hands clasped in their laps, answering reporters' questions amicably. Glenn complimented Zelenskyy on his suit, saying, "You look fabulous in that suit." Trump immediately agreed, saying he had said the same thing. This time around, Zelenskyy's attire had been pre-approved by US and European officials after Trump's displeasure over his military uniform during February's visit.
The change in tone and the light-hearted exchange over attire reflect a possible thawing of diplomatic relations between the two leaders. The recent meeting focused on the ongoing war with Russia, but was briefly interrupted by this lighter exchange over clothing. This shift shows how both leaders are trying to move past earlier disagreements and focus on more pressing global issues.