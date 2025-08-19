Trump, Zelenskyy see 'good chance' to end Russia-Ukraine war
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House on Monday. The two leaders were joined by top European leaders in a bid to revive stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has lasted over three years. Despite no immediate peace deal, Zelenskyy called his meeting with Trump "the best" so far.
Peace efforts
Trump proposes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting
After the meeting, Trump announced plans for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. "After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," he said. "We have a good chance of doing it," he said about ending the conflict. "People are being killed, and we want to stop that. I would not say it's not the end of the road...It's been almost four years now," he said.
Security guarantees
Zelenskyy welcomes US security guarantees
Trump ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine but supported security guarantees. European countries "want to give protection, and they feel very strongly about it, and we will help them out with that," he said. Zelenskyy said details of these guarantees would be finalized in 10 days, which include a package of proposals worth $90 billion, involving US weapons among other elements. He called US involvement in coordinating security guarantees "a major step forward."
Diplomatic stance
Zelenskyy open to meet Russia in 'any format'
Zelenskyy also expressed willingness to meet with Russia in "any format," and that territorial issues would be discussed on a bilateral level with Vladimir Putin. He said no dates have been set for such meetings yet. The meeting comes days after Trump met Putin in Alaska, with Russia's deputy UN ambassador hoping Trump's talks would mirror those with European leaders.