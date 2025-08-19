Trump, Zelenskyy see 'good chance' to end Russia-Ukraine war

United States President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House on Monday. The two leaders were joined by top European leaders in a bid to revive stalled efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has lasted over three years. Despite no immediate peace deal, Zelenskyy called his meeting with Trump "the best" so far.

Peace efforts Trump proposes Putin-Zelenskyy meeting After the meeting, Trump announced plans for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy. "After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," he said. "We have a good chance of doing it," he said about ending the conflict. "People are being killed, and we want to stop that. I would not say it's not the end of the road...It's been almost four years now," he said.

Security guarantees Zelenskyy welcomes US security guarantees Trump ruled out NATO membership for Ukraine but supported security guarantees. European countries "want to give protection, and they feel very strongly about it, and we will help them out with that," he said. Zelenskyy said details of these guarantees would be finalized in 10 days, which include a package of proposals worth $90 billion, involving US weapons among other elements. He called US involvement in coordinating security guarantees "a major step forward."