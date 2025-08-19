Vishal Bhardwaj wonders if Priyanka is still upset; she replies

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj , who directed the 2009 film Kaminey, recently reminisced about his time working with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas . The actor had shared a nostalgic post on Instagram celebrating the film's 16th anniversary, which prompted Bhardwaj to respond with a heartfelt message. He jokingly asked if she was still upset with him over something that happened during their collaboration.

Director's reply Bhardwaj shared this poem to apologize to Chopra Jonas Bhardwaj reshared Chopra Jonas's post and wrote, "Ask me how much I miss those days. You have been one of the finest collaborations of my career." He also recalled an incident when she got angry with him, and he had to write a poem on a napkin to apologize. "Doosri jangaleedam ko khatam huye bhi beetein saal." "Ab bhi kuch Japani afsar chhupien mile hain duty par. Tum se kab ab milna hoga.. Kya ab bhi naraaz ho tum?"

Actor's reply 'Who can stay upset with you? Come, let's meet' Chopra Jonas responded to Bhardwaj's post with a light-hearted comment, saying, "Hahaha aapse kaun naraaz reh sakta hai? Aaiye milne (Who can stay upset with you? Come, let's meet)." In her original post, she had shared her fond memories of working on Kaminey. She also revealed that she was initially surprised when Bhardwaj offered her the role because she thought he wouldn't cast her due to her "commercial" image at the time.