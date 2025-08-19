'Parineeta' turns 20: Vidya Balan celebrates with dhunuchi naach

Vidya and Vidhu recreate magic

Vidya Balan wowed everyone by performing the traditional Bengali Dhunuchi Naach alongside producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra—a heartfelt tribute to the film's cultural roots.

Parineeta, first released in 2005, is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novella and is still remembered for its soulful music and depiction of old Bengal.

This anniversary also felt bittersweet, as the late director Pradeep Sarkar was remembered.