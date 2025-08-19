Next Article
'Parineeta' turns 20: Vidya Balan celebrates with dhunuchi naach
Parineeta just turned 20, and Mumbai saw a star-studded celebration with Vidya Balan in the spotlight.
The big news? The film's restored version is set to hit theaters across India from August 29.
Vidya and Vidhu recreate magic
Vidya Balan wowed everyone by performing the traditional Bengali Dhunuchi Naach alongside producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra—a heartfelt tribute to the film's cultural roots.
Parineeta, first released in 2005, is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novella and is still remembered for its soulful music and depiction of old Bengal.
This anniversary also felt bittersweet, as the late director Pradeep Sarkar was remembered.