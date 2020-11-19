Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 07:57 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
As the most powerful Wrangler yet, Jeep has unveiled the Wrangler Rubicon 392 model.
The muscular SUV comes with a massive 6.4-liter V8 engine, bronze wheels, and several off-road-centric upgrades including an electronic locking differential, a Fox suspension with 5cm lift, and improved brakes.
However, design-wise, it looks similar to the standard model.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 retains the massive grille and rounded headlamps of the standard model while having a large hood scoop and 'Rubicon' badging on the bonnet.
On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, squared-off windows, and massive wheel arches that are filled by off-road-friendly tires.
The Rubicon 392 also gets thicker axles, a Fox suspension with a 5cm lift, and a hard top.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 draws power from a 6.4-liter V8 engine that churns out 463hp of maximum power and 637Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 offers a functional cabin with bronze stitching and 'Rubicon 392' badges on the leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the SUV gets ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and improved water wading capabilities.
The official pricing and availability details of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 are yet to be revealed. However, if and when it comes to India, we expect the SUV to command a significant premium over the standard Wrangler, which sells for Rs. 69 lakh (ex-showroom).
