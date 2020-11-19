As the most powerful Wrangler yet, Jeep has unveiled the Wrangler Rubicon 392 model. The muscular SUV comes with a massive 6.4-liter V8 engine, bronze wheels, and several off-road-centric upgrades including an electronic locking differential, a Fox suspension with 5cm lift, and improved brakes. However, design-wise, it looks similar to the standard model.

Exteriors Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: At a glance

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 retains the massive grille and rounded headlamps of the standard model while having a large hood scoop and 'Rubicon' badging on the bonnet. On the sides, it has blacked-out B-pillars, squared-off windows, and massive wheel arches that are filled by off-road-friendly tires. The Rubicon 392 also gets thicker axles, a Fox suspension with a 5cm lift, and a hard top.

Information Power and performance

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 draws power from a 6.4-liter V8 engine that churns out 463hp of maximum power and 637Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 offers a functional cabin with bronze stitching and 'Rubicon 392' badges on the leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also has an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the SUV gets ABS with EBD, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and improved water wading capabilities.

