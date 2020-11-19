Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 06:27 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
IIT Hyderabad incubated start-up PURE EV has announced that it will launch its ETRANCE NEO electric scooter in India on December 1.
The company has activated the product page of the e-scooter, confirming its design features, key specifications and pricing details.
The ETRANCE NEO will draw power from a 2.5kWh battery and is touted to deliver a range of 90-120km per single charge.
The PURE ETRANCE NEO has an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, rounded mirrors, and silver-finished grab rail as well as alloy wheels.
The scooter packs a 4-inch LCD display, an all-LED setup for lighting, and has a load-bearing capacity of 150kg.
It will be available in six color options: White, Red, Blue, Grey, Black, and Silver.
The PURE ETRANCE NEO packs a 1.5kW nominal and 2.2kW Peak BLDC motor along with a 2.5kWh battery. The power figures of the scooter are unknown as of now but it is claimed to deliver a range of 90-120km/charge, and attain a top-speed of 60km/h.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the PURE ETRANCE NEO is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets regenerative braking system.
The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The PURE ETRANCE NEO electric scooter will be up for grabs in Hyderabad from December 1 and shall be sold via the company's showrooms across India starting mid-December. It will carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 75,999 (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.