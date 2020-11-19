IIT Hyderabad incubated start-up PURE EV has announced that it will launch its ETRANCE NEO electric scooter in India on December 1. The company has activated the product page of the e-scooter, confirming its design features, key specifications and pricing details. The ETRANCE NEO will draw power from a 2.5kWh battery and is touted to deliver a range of 90-120km per single charge.

Design PURE ETRANCE NEO: At a glance

The PURE ETRANCE NEO has an eye-catching design, featuring an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat-type seat, rounded mirrors, and silver-finished grab rail as well as alloy wheels. The scooter packs a 4-inch LCD display, an all-LED setup for lighting, and has a load-bearing capacity of 150kg. It will be available in six color options: White, Red, Blue, Grey, Black, and Silver.

Information Power and performance

The PURE ETRANCE NEO packs a 1.5kW nominal and 2.2kW Peak BLDC motor along with a 2.5kWh battery. The power figures of the scooter are unknown as of now but it is claimed to deliver a range of 90-120km/charge, and attain a top-speed of 60km/h.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the PURE ETRANCE NEO is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It also gets regenerative braking system. The suspension duties on the e-scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?