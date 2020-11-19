Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 06:27 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the all-new mid-sized SH350i scooter.
It features a refreshed styling, some added electronic equipment including an LCD instrument console, and a Euro 5-compliant 330cc liquid-cooled engine.
The scooter is offered in red, white, silver, and black color options. Buyers will also have the option to deck up the two-wheeler with accessories like a windscreen and a 35-liter top box.
The Honda SH350i features a headlamp-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat, and silver-colored alloy wheels.
It packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB Type-C charging socket, and an emergency stop signal feature.
Buyers can also choose from a number of optional accessories including a tall windscreen, handguards, heated grips, a 35-litre top box, and a rear carrier kit.
The 2021 Honda SH350i is powered by a 330cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 32Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda SH350i has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a dual shock absorber setup on the rear.
Honda is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the SH350i. However, as per the reports, the company will not launch this model in India since it is planning to introduce the Forza 350 maxi-style scooter in the country.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.