The scooter is offered in red, white, silver, and black color options.

It features a refreshed styling, some added electronic equipment including an LCD instrument console, and a Euro 5-compliant 330cc liquid-cooled engine.

Buyers can also choose from a number of optional accessories including a tall windscreen, handguards, heated grips, a 35-litre top box, and a rear carrier kit.

It packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, a USB Type-C charging socket, and an emergency stop signal feature.

The 2021 Honda SH350i is powered by a 330cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 29hp of maximum power at 7,500rpm and 32Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The mill comes mated to a CVT gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Honda SH350i has disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system.

Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 35mm telescopic forks on the front side and a dual shock absorber setup on the rear.