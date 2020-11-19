Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 06:27 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Tata is planning to launch the HBX compact SUV in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming crossover has been spotted testing on the Leh-Manali highway, revealing some of its key design elements.
As per the snaps, it will have a slightly sloping roofline, squared-off wheel arches, and a split headlight setup.
Here's our roundup.
The Tata HBX, likely to be launched as 'Hornbill,' will be based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.
It will feature an eye-catching look with a tri-arrow grille, a chunky faux skid plate, and a split headlight arrangement with sleek LED DRLs.
On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.
At the heart, the Tata HBX will have a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.
The Tata HBX will have a 5-seater cabin with square-shaped AC vents, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button.
It will also pack a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features.
For safety, the SUV is expected to provide dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a parking camera.
The Tata HBX should make its way to India by early-2021 and is likely to start at around Rs. 5 lakh. Once launched, it will take on rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Mahindra KUV100.
