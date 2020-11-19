Tata is planning to launch the HBX compact SUV in India by early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming crossover has been spotted testing on the Leh-Manali highway, revealing some of its key design elements. As per the snaps, it will have a slightly sloping roofline, squared-off wheel arches, and a split headlight setup. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata HBX: At a glance

The Tata HBX, likely to be launched as 'Hornbill,' will be based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform. It will feature an eye-catching look with a tri-arrow grille, a chunky faux skid plate, and a split headlight arrangement with sleek LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars and dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in rugged tires.

Information Power and performance

At the heart, the Tata HBX will have a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine that generates 85hp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Tata HBX will have a 5-seater cabin with square-shaped AC vents, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and an engine start-stop button. It will also pack a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the SUV is expected to provide dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, a speed alert system, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?