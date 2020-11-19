Italian automaker Ducati has revealed the all-new SuperSport 950 sport touring motorcycle for the year 2021. As for the highlights, it has a Panigale V4-inspired design, an all-LED lighting setup, and a host of electronic equipment. Under the hood, it draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc Testastretta twin-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950: At a glance

The 2021 SuperSport 950 features a split headlamp unit, dual upswept exhausts, twin air vents on the sides, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT screen and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires. There is also a 950 S variant that gets a single-sided aluminium swingarm, passenger seat cowl, and red stripes on the wheels.

Information Power and performance

Both the Ducati SuperSport 950 as well as 950 S draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 937cc Testastretta, twin-cylinder engine that generates 110hp of power at 9,000rpm and 93Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ducati SuperSport 950 and 950 S are equipped with disc brakes, along with Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, and Ducati Wheelie Control. Suspension duties on the 950 are handled by 43mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and a Sachs-sourced mono-shock unit on the rear. The 950 S gets 48mm Ohlins upside-down forks on the front and an Ohlins mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?