Aprilia will launch its SXR 160 maxi-style scooter in India in early-December, according to BikeDekho. As per the report, select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the scooter against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. As for the highlights, it will have a sporty look, an all-LED lighting setup, a digital instrument cluster, and will draw power from a 160cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Aprilia SXR 160: At a glance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will have an eye-catching design, featuring an apron-mounted storage compartment, a USB charging port, a split headlamp setup, a raised windscreen, and glossy paintwork. The maxi-style scooter will also pack a digital instrument console with optional smartphone connectivity and an all-LED setup for lighting. It will ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The Aprilia SXR 160 will draw power from a BS6-compliant 160cc single-cylinder engine that makes 10.84hp of maximum power at 7,600rpm and 11.6Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The motor will come mated to a CVT gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?