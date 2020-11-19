Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch its next-generation Celerio hatchback in India in the coming months. In the latest development, a test mule of the vehicle has been spied up close, giving a clear glimpse of the interiors. As per the snaps, it will have new upholstery, a SmartPlay touchscreen console, a multifunctional steering wheel, and dual front airbags. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: At a glance Credits:

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be based on the new HEARTECT platform. It will have a refreshed front fascia, featuring a new grille, revised headlights, and a muscular bonnet. The hatchback will be flanked by B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and steel wheels. On the rear side, it will have an updated tailgate, refreshed bumper, and LED tail lamps.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Celerio will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter K10B petrol engine that churns out 66hp of power and 90Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual or an optional 5-speed AMT gearbox.

Interiors How will the cabin look like?

The 2021 Celerio will have a redesigned 5-seater cabin with a new center console, fabric upholstery, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback will also house a SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To ensure the safety of the passengers, there will be dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and reverse parking sensors.

Information How much will it cost?