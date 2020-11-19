Last updated on Nov 19, 2020, 11:59 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the new Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT sport-touring motorcycles for the year 2021.
The third-generation models have undergone a complete revamp. They now feature a new frame, refreshed design, and offer a host of electronic driving aids. Under the hood, the duo gets a Euro 5-compliant 890cc Crossplane 3 (CP3) engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT sit on a Deltabox chassis and feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen.
The bikes offer two 3.5-inch TFT screens, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels.
The GT model also gets hard panniers, heated grips, LED cornering lights, and special paintwork.
The 2021 Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 890cc, liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 115hp/93Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-assist clutch. The GT variant gets a quick-shifter as well.
The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with three-level traction control, cruise control, slide control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. They also get four riding modes.
The suspension duties on the Tracer 9 are handled by a standard upside-down setup from KYB, while the GT version gets a semi-active electronic suspension facility.
The third-generation Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT will go on sale in the European markets starting March 2021. As for the pocket-pinch, the range will start at €11,449 (roughly Rs. 10 lakh).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.