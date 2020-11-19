Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the new Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT sport-touring motorcycles for the year 2021. The third-generation models have undergone a complete revamp. They now feature a new frame, refreshed design, and offer a host of electronic driving aids. Under the hood, the duo gets a Euro 5-compliant 890cc Crossplane 3 (CP3) engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9, Tracer 9 GT: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT sit on a Deltabox chassis and feature a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, and a raised transparent windscreen. The bikes offer two 3.5-inch TFT screens, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on designer alloy wheels. The GT model also gets hard panniers, heated grips, LED cornering lights, and special paintwork.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 890cc, liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder, DOHC engine that makes 115hp/93Nm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-assist clutch. The GT variant gets a quick-shifter as well.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with three-level traction control, cruise control, slide control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS. They also get four riding modes. The suspension duties on the Tracer 9 are handled by a standard upside-down setup from KYB, while the GT version gets a semi-active electronic suspension facility.

Information How much do they cost?