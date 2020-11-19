Maruti Suzuki has yet again achieved an incredible sales milestone. The company has sold over 5.5 lakh units of the Ertiga MPV in India since its launch in 2012. The automaker has also revealed that the car has 20% repeat customers. Notably, it is currently the only MPV in India that is available with the option of a CNG powertrain.

Exteriors Recalling the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga features an elongated body with a chrome-finished grille, a trapezoidal air intake, projector headlamps, LED indicators as well as fog lamps, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, the car has indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer 15-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,740mm and a boot space of 209-liters.

Information Power and performance

The Ertiga is available with two engine choices: a 1.5-liter K15 petrol unit that churns out 103hp of power and 138Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-liter CNG powertrain that makes 91hp of power and 122Nm of torque.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga offers a 7-seater cabin with wood finish on the dashboard, fabric upholstery, height-adjustable driver's seat, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The car also sports a TFT instrument screen and a 7-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it has dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, a high-speed alert system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information How much does it cost?