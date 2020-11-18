Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the all-new Huracan STO aka Super Trofeo Omologata. The hypercar is essentially a road-legal version of the Squadra Corse's V10 race cars. It arrives as a direct successor to the Huracan Performante and is positioned above the Huracan EVO. As for the highlights, the STO features a race-inspired aerodynamic design and packs a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Exteriors Lamborghini Huracan STO: At a glance

Lamborghini Huracan STO features a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. With over 75% of carbon fiber bodywork, it weights at just 1,339kg. It also has twin air scoops in the hood lid and 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires. On the rear, there are fenders that incorporate NACA-styled air vents, an adjustable spoiler, and an elongated fin.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The Lamborghini Huracan STO has a premium dual-tone 2-seater cabin, featuring carbon fiber seats with a four-point seatbelt, Alcantara upholstery, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom racing-inspired power steering wheel. There are also carbon fiber door panels with lightweight body fitments and carbon fiber-weaved floor mats. Morever, buyers can customize the car in several combinations of paint and finish courtesy the Ad Personam program.

Engine Power and performance

The Lamborghini Huracan STO draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that generates 630hp of maximum power and 565Nm of peak torque. The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and reach 0-200km/h in 9 seconds. It has a top-speed of 310km/h. The STO also gets three driving modes: road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and Rain.

Information How much does it cost?