Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 09:43 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Lamborghini has taken the wraps off the all-new Huracan STO aka Super Trofeo Omologata.
The hypercar is essentially a road-legal version of the Squadra Corse's V10 race cars. It arrives as a direct successor to the Huracan Performante and is positioned above the Huracan EVO.
As for the highlights, the STO features a race-inspired aerodynamic design and packs a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine.
Lamborghini Huracan STO features a sloping roofline, a wide air dam, and sleek headlights. With over 75% of carbon fiber bodywork, it weights at just 1,339kg.
It also has twin air scoops in the hood lid and 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires.
On the rear, there are fenders that incorporate NACA-styled air vents, an adjustable spoiler, and an elongated fin.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO has a premium dual-tone 2-seater cabin, featuring carbon fiber seats with a four-point seatbelt, Alcantara upholstery, auto climate control, and a flat-bottom racing-inspired power steering wheel.
There are also carbon fiber door panels with lightweight body fitments and carbon fiber-weaved floor mats.
Morever, buyers can customize the car in several combinations of paint and finish courtesy the Ad Personam program.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO draws power from a 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that generates 630hp of maximum power and 565Nm of peak torque.
The supercar can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and reach 0-200km/h in 9 seconds. It has a top-speed of 310km/h.
The STO also gets three driving modes: road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and Rain.
The Lamborghini Huracan STO starts at an astronomical $3,27,838 (approximately Rs. 2.43 crore) in the US. According to the company, the deliveries of the premium vehicle will commence around March-April 2021.
