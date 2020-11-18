German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil the new Maybach S-Class on November 19. It is likely to be offered in the S560 and S650 versions. The flagship sedan will have a redesigned front grille along with a bunch of luxury and hi-tech features inside the cabin. Under the hood, it is expected to pack a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: At a glance

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach S-Class will feature a massive single-frame grille with chrome slats, sleek LED headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and dual exhaust vents. On the sides, the sedan will bear a Maybach emblem near the C-pillar, redesigned alloy wheels, and chrome garnish on the B-pillar as well as around the windows. Moreover, the Maybach S-Class will be 180mm longer than the standard S-Class.

Information Power and performance

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class is likely to be powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that delivers 621hp of maximum power. The motor will come mated to an automatic transmission.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

At present, not much is known about the interiors of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. However, it should offer a luxurious cabin with leather seats, automatic climate control, and ambient lighting. The car is said to house a 12.3-inch MBUX infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a Burmester surround sound system. For safety, it will have multiple airbags, brake assist, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information What about the price?