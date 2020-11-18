Japanese automaker Yamaha has unveiled the next-generation R125 motorcycle for the global markets. It comes in two colors: Racing Blue with gray accents, and Black with white lines. As for the highlights, it has a fully-faired design, a digital instrument console, and lever guards. The bike draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here are more details.

Design 2021 Yamaha R125: At a glance

The 2021 Yamaha R125 sits on a Steel Deltabox frame and offers an eye-catching design. It features a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, an upswept exhaust pipe, and golden-colored front forks. The bike packs a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Yamaha R125 draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 124.7cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 14.79hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 12.4Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Yamaha R125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information The bike is unlikely to be launched in India