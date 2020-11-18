Renault has revealed the concept version of its KIGER SUV, claiming that it bears around 80% resemblance to the production-specific model. The car is built on the CMFA+ Platform and features two-level of LED headlights, neon indicator light, and a unique dual-tone paintwork that changes from blue to purple, depending on the viewing angle. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Renault KIGER Concept: At a glance

The KIGER Concept has a winged front grille featuring a large Renault logo, two-level full-LED headlamps with neon indicators, and a muscular bonnet. The car is flanked by B-pillars, tapered ORVMs, and 19-inch wheels wrapped in heavily grooved tires. The rear section has a roof-mounted spoiler, sharply sloping glass, twin C-shaped tail lamps, and a double central exhaust system.

Information Power and performance

The production-ready Renault KIGER will be up offered in two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 72hp, 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 95hp, 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties on the car will be handled by manual, AMT, and CVT gearboxes.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The interiors of the KIGER Concept have not been revealed. However, the production model is likely to have a minimalist cabin with dual-tone interiors, automatic climate control, angular AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will sport an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the car should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and parking sensors.

Information What about the pricing?