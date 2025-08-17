Market cap of India's top 5 firms up by ₹60,676cr

The market capitalization of five out of the top 10 most valued companies in India rose by a whopping ₹60,675.94 crore last week. The rally was led by State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank , both of which witnessed significant gains amid a positive trend in equities. Reliance Industries continued to be the most valued firm on the list.

Market surge SBI, HDFC Bank lead gains SBI's market valuation jumped by a massive ₹20,445.82 crore to ₹7,63,095.16 crore, the highest among the top 10 firms. HDFC Bank also witnessed a major jump in its market capitalization by ₹14,083.51 crore to ₹15,28,387.09 crore last week. Infosys and Bharti Airtel added ₹9,887.17 crore and ₹8,410.6 crore respectively, to their valuations during this period.

Valuation changes LIC sees massive fall in valuation Reliance Industries's valuation also went up by ₹7,848.84 crore to ₹18,59,023.43 crore. However, not all companies were in the green last week. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a massive fall in its market capitalization by ₹15,306.5 crore to ₹5,61,881.17 crore during this period. Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank also witnessed declines of ₹9,601.08 crore and ₹6,513.34 crore respectively in their valuations.