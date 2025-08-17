Why India is seeing a reskilling boom right now

India 's reskilling market is booming, thanks to the rapid growth of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the country. The rise of these centers has created a huge demand for advanced digital and technical skills, making international players take notice of Indian professional markets. Top executives and experts in reskilling have said that investing in such programs is now a key strategy for many global firms.

Strategic hubs GCCs are now focusing on internal competencies GCCs, also known as Global In-house Centres or Captive Centres, are fully owned and integrated hubs set up by multinationals in talent-rich locations. They utilize global talent pools and technological advancements to improve organizational capabilities and drive business transformation. Amit Goyal, Managing Director of Project Management Institute South Asia, said that companies are now focusing on internal competencies through structured 'study-at-work' and upskilling initiatives.

Employee development Investing in employee development is a competitive advantage Goyal further added that corporates are realizing that investing in employee development is not just a retention strategy but also a competitive advantage. He said, "Global Capability Centres are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. Many are actively sponsoring learning programs to ensure their workforce is equipped with the critical skills required to stay relevant and drive innovation."

Talent retention Upskilling is now a true differentiator for GCCs Smitha Hemmigae, Managing Director of ANSR, emphasized that every GCC today knows that upskilling and well-defined career pathing are no longer "good to have" but a true differentiator for attracting and retaining top talent. She said, "Unlike traditional delivery roles, GCC careers are increasingly positioned as leadership tracks, where employees can see a clear pathway to senior, global, and cross-functional positions."

Workforce analysis Report highlights need for industry-specific skilling A report titled "Skills for the Future: Transforming India's Workforce Landscape" by the Institute for Competitiveness, revealed that 88% of India's workforce is in low-competency occupations. The report also identified five sectors accounting for over 66% of vocational training in India: IT and ITeS, Textile and Apparel, Electronics, Healthcare and Life Sciences, as well as Beauty and Wellness. It suggested industries must be incentivized to recruit from a skill-certified talent pool.