Ahead of the production model's launch in 2021, Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the prototype of the 11th-generation Civic. As for the highlights, the premium sedan gets a refreshed design and a minimalist cabin with a 'floating' 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. However, the engine details are yet to be revealed. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Honda Civic: At a glance

The 11th-generation Honda Civic's prototype has a big radiator grille, C-shaped black-accented air dams, and sleek LED headlamps. The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, prominent shoulder lines, and 19-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Pilot Super Sport tires. A subtle boot lip spoiler, oval exhaust tips with glossy black surrounds, and wrap-around LED taillights are present on the rear side.

Information Power and performance

The powertrain details of the 2021 Civic sedan are yet to be revealed. In India, the current-generation model gets a 1.8-liter petrol mill that makes 140hp/174Nm and a 1.6-liter diesel motor that generates 118hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox.

Interiors How does the cabin look like?

The prototype model of the next-generation Civic has a 5-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, an electronic parking brake, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The sedan houses a digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. To ensure the safety of the passengers, there are multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and an advanced driver assistance system.

Information How much will it cost?