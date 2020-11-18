Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 03:24 pm
Hi,
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Skoda is expected to launch its Vision IN compact SUV in India in the second quarter of 2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights.
As per the snaps, it will have a multi-slat grille, alloy wheels, and a touchscreen infotainment console.
Here's our roundup.
Skoda Vision IN will be based on the MQB-A0 IN platform. It will have a sporty look, featuring a chromed grille with vertical slats, sleek headlights, and wrap-around tail lamps.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.
As for the dimensions, it will have a wheelbase of 2,671mm and a length of 4,256mm.
The Skoda Vision IN will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged petrol engine that generates 150hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The mill will come mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox for handling transmission duties.
The Skoda Vision IN will have a spacious cabin, featuring automatic climate control, a sloping center console, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel.
The compact SUV will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
For the safety of the passengers, it will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a parking camera.
The Skoda Vision IN will be launched in India around mid-2021 and should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh. Once unveiled, it will go against rivals like Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.
