German automaker Audi has listed the high-performance S5 Sportback in India, hinting at its imminent launch. The premium sedan was teased in the country last month and is expected to be launched in the coming months. As for the highlights, it will have an eye-catching look, a spacious cabin featuring a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console, and a 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Audi S5 Sportback: At a glance

The Audi S5 Sportback will feature a sloping roofline, a blacked-out single-frame grille, a muscular bonnet, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and large designer alloy wheels. There will be wrap-around LED tail lamps and quad exhaust tips on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information Power and performance

The Audi S5 Sportback will get a BS6-compliant 3.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 349hp of power and 500Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan will also offer four driving modes: Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, and Individual.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Audi S5 Sportback will have an upmarket cabin with Alcantara seats, carbon-fiber inserts, multi-zone climate control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will also sport a virtual cockpit, and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. On the safety front, the car will offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as a parking camera.

