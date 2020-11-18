The recently-launched Hyundai i20 does leave buyers in a conundrum given its pricing and specifications are more or less similar to its cousin, the Venue. The former is a premium hatch with some segment-leading features whereas the latter is a compact SUV that promises high-riding experience while still being compact and feature-loaded. But which one should you buy? Here's our comparison.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20 v/s Venue: At a glance

Though the i20 and Venue have the same length (3,995mm), the former is slightly wider whereas the latter is taller. In terms of design, the i20 looks more premium and youthful with its more aggressive look while the Venue is subtle yet sporty. The Z-shaped tail lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, a blacked-out grille, and sharp-looking body lines give the i20 an advantage here.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The same design philosophy is carried on the inside with the i20 having a sleek design theme and Venue offering a practical high-mounted dashboard. You will notice that the i20 gets a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen console, which is easier to use thanks to a rotary dial. Otherwise, both the models offer an air purifier, sunroof, rear AC vents, multiple airbags, and connected car tech.

Cabin layout Space and practicality

In terms of space and practicality, the new i20 is ahead of the Venue. It offers more space and better shoulder room for three rear passengers. The Venue is slightly cramped at the rear but has easier ingress and egress due to the tall stance and a bigger boot. Both the models also offer a glove box, bottle holders, cup holders, and other fitments.

Under the hood Power and performance

Both the models share the same engines but i20 offers more choices. The range starts with a 1.2-liter petrol unit, with the i20 giving you a CVT gearbox option as well. On higher trims, you get a 1.0-liter turbo with iMT and DCT transmission. However, the turbo-petrol Venue has a manual option too. A 1.5-liter diesel motor with manual gearbox is also available.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?