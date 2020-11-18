Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Europe-specific Micra hatchback. It is offered in Visia, Acenta, N-Sport, and Tekna trims.

As for the highlights, the car gets a host of cosmetic updates, a feature-packed cabin, and draws power from a Euro 6d-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.

Here are more details.