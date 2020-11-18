Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 01:40 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Japanese automaker Nissan has unveiled the 2021 iteration of its Europe-specific Micra hatchback. It is offered in Visia, Acenta, N-Sport, and Tekna trims.
As for the highlights, the car gets a host of cosmetic updates, a feature-packed cabin, and draws power from a Euro 6d-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine.
Here are more details.
The 2021 Micra has an elegant yet athletic look, featuring a sloping roofline, a V-shaped chromed grille, swept-back LED headlights, and glossy black finishers on the front, back, and side.
The hatchback is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (black Perso alloys available on N-Sport trim). A window wiper and boomerang-shaped tail lamps are present on the rear side.
The 2021 Micra is powered by a Euro 6d-compliant 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine whose power figures are unknown as of now. However, it is likely to generate 91hp of power, and is touted to offer improved fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions.
The 2021 Nissan Micra has a 5-seater cabin with premium upholstery, Bose audio system, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The car also houses a NissanConnect infotainment console with support for TomTom navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
For safety, the car gets multiple airbags, intelligent ride control, hill start assist, intelligent lane intervention, and a traffic sign recognition feature.
The 2021 Nissan Micra hatchback, with a Euro 6d-compliant engine, will be up for grabs in Europe later this month. The vehicle will carry a starting price-figure of £13,995 (roughly Rs. 13.77 lakh).
