Last updated on Nov 18, 2020, 12:05 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
British automaker Triumph has finally unveiled the Tiger 850 Sport road-focused adventure motorcycle. It is the new entry-level model in the Tiger range and replaces the Tiger 900.
As for the key highlights, the tourer offers a semi-faired look, a host of electronic riding aids, and packs an 888cc in-line, 3-cylinder engine.
Here are more details.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised transparent windscreen, and an upswept exhaust.
The motorcycle packs a 5-inch full-color TFT screen and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on a 19-inch front wheel, a 17-inch rear wheel, and has a dry weight of 192kg.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport draws power from an 888cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine that makes 84hp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 82Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
To ensure the rider's safety, the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual channel ABS, and switchable traction control. It also offers Road and Rain riding modes.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 45mm Marzocchi inverted front forks and a Marzocchi unit with manually adjustable pre-load on the rear end.
The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is likely to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021 and should cost around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty, with service intervals at 16,000km.
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.