Titan to darken Saturn on August 19: How to watch

The next transit will start at 1:52am ET (11:22am IST) on August 19. From there, it will take a little over four hours for the moon's shadow to cross Saturn's disk, according to Sky & Telescope. The gas giant will be some 1.3 billion kilometers away from Earth at that time, making it impossible to see with the naked eye or even binoculars. However, an 8.0-inch telescope at 200x magnification should make Titan's shadow visible on Saturn's surface.