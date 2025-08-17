AI can help raise kids, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says becoming a dad earlier this year was "It felt like the most important and meaningful and fulfilling thing I could imagine doing." He also called falling birth rates a "real problem" and connected the future of families with advances in artificial intelligence, sharing his thoughts on the People by WTF podcast.

Altman relied on ChatGPT 'constantly' as a new parent Altman imagines a world where smarter AI (AGI) gives people "more abundance, more time, more resources, and potential, and ability," making it easier to raise kids.

He shared that he relied on ChatGPT "constantly" as a new parent and honestly doesn't know how he would've managed without it.

Children will be 'vastly more capable' than current generation He believes his children will be "vastly more capable" than him because they'll grow up using AI tools from an early age.

For Altman, this is all part of AGI making family life smoother and more supportive.