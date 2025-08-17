Next Article
Mass exodus at Meta's AI team sparks concerns
Meta's AI team is seeing a wave of engineers exit for newer players like Perplexity and Mistral, reportedly because of internal chaos and unclear direction.
With the competition heating up from these fast-growing startups, Meta is working hard to get its edge back in the AI race.
Superintelligence Labs launched to boost research game
To turn things around, Meta has launched the new Superintelligence Labs, bringing in notable figures such as Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman to help boost its research game.
The company's also offering big paychecks to attract skilled engineers.
Still, cultural issues that caused people to leave in the first place remain a challenge—especially with giants like OpenAI and Google DeepMind also in the mix.