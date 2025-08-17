Mass exodus at Meta's AI team sparks concerns

Superintelligence Labs launched to boost research game

To turn things around, Meta has launched the new Superintelligence Labs, bringing in notable figures such as Alexandr Wang and Nat Friedman to help boost its research game.

The company's also offering big paychecks to attract skilled engineers.

Still, cultural issues that caused people to leave in the first place remain a challenge—especially with giants like OpenAI and Google DeepMind also in the mix.