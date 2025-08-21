Anthropic offering Claude-Code in enterprise plan: How it helps businesses

Anthropic has announced a new subscription plan that will bundle its command-line coding tool, Claude Code, into the larger suite of Claude for Enterprise. Scott White, Anthropic's product lead, said this was "the most requested feature from our business team and enterprise customers." The new enterprise offering also hopes to address the problems of unexpected usage limits faced by individual users.

Enterprise solution Addressing usage limit issues With this plan, businesses can set granular spending controls that can be increased for heavy usage. This way, companies can avoid any disruptions in their operations due to sudden restrictions on tool access or functionality.

Enhanced flexibility Enhanced integration flexibility The new bundle also offers enhanced flexibility for integrating Claude Code with the Claude.ai chatbot. Businesses can now create prompts for this command-line tool along with their interactions with the chatbot, or even integrate it more deeply into their internal data sources. This added layer of customization is expected to improve productivity and streamline workflows in enterprise settings.