2025 Lexus NX hybrid SUV debuts in India at ₹68L

Lexus has launched the 2025 NX luxury SUV in India. The latest model comes with a host of new features, an improved fuel efficiency, as well as E20 compliance. The starting price for the 2025 NX range is ₹68.02 lakh (ex-showroom), same as its predecessor. Bookings for this hybrid car have already begun across the country.

Design The SUV is offered in 2 new shades The 2025 NX comes with two new exterior color options: Radiant Red and White Nova. The Radiant Red shade is offered with the NX Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport variants, while White Nova is available on the Exquisite, Luxury, and Overtrail trims. Inside the cabin, Lexus has added "felt materials" for better noise insulation especially at the rear.

Interiors AC filter has been enhanced The new NX also gets improvements in its in-cabin air quality. The AC air filter has been enhanced with "special materials" and thicker fabric to filter out smaller particles effectively. The climate control system has also been modified for better energy efficiency, which contributes to the overall fuel efficiency of the NX.