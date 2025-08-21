Why Jeep has recalled almost 80,000 Wrangler SUVs in US

Jeep has announced a recall for nearly 80,000 units of its iconic Wrangler SUV in the United States. The move comes after a problem was detected with the tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) on these vehicles. The issue is related to a cable that can get pinched, preventing proper functioning of the TPMS.

Discovery Assembly issue to blame The problem was traced back to an assembly issue. In October last year, FCA US launched an investigation into why tire pressure warning lights were illuminating on some Jeep Wranglers. The probe lasted for months before finally revealing a build issue in July this year.

Issue specifics Remote start antenna cable gets pinched The investigation found that the remote start antenna cable can get pinched under the left rear seatbelt retractor bracket. This prevents TPMS from detecting low tire pressures, causing the tire pressure warning light to stay illuminated. The issue prompted Jeep to recall 78,989 Wranglers from model years 2024 and 2025.