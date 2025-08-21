Swiggy shares surge by 5% today: Here we decode why

Swiggy 's shares jumped by a whopping 5.5% today, hitting an intraday high of ₹443.70 on the BSE. The surge comes as investors are optimistic about the company's growth potential in its food delivery and quick commerce segments. The positive sentiment is fueled by DAM Capital's projections of a 28% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from FY25-28 and profitability by FY28, largely driven by Instamart's performance.

Growth prospects EBITDA profitability projected by FY28 DAM Capital also predicts that Swiggy will achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability by FY28, with its QC business emerging as a major growth driver. The firm has set a target price of ₹515 for Swiggy's shares, indicating a potential 30% upside. This comes after years of losses for the company's food delivery arm which turned EBITDA breakeven in FY25.

Market dynamics Food delivery market growth and Swiggy's position Swiggy, which currently holds a 43% share of India's food delivery market, has been regaining lost ground since Q4 FY24. DAM Capital expects the firm to benefit from the structural growth of this market, projected to grow at a 17-18% CAGR in Gross Order Value and adjusted revenue over FY25-28. This growth will be driven by urbanization, digital adoption, and rising frequency of online orders.

Strategic expansion Instamart's growth trajectory DAM Capital has also highlighted Swiggy's QC business, Instamart, as a major part of its long-term strategy. Despite trailing Blinkit in profitability, Instamart is expected to grow significantly. The number of dark stores is likely to jump from 697 in Q3 FY25 to over 1,000 by FY26. This could help Swiggy achieve segment profitability by FY28.