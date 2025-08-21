Starship launch: Florida flights might get delayed by 2 hours

SpaceX 's plan to launch its massive Starship rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida could result in significant disruptions to air travel. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned that these launches may lead to delays of up to two hours for flights across the state. The warning comes from a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) released by the FAA.

Airport impact Major airports could experience ground stops The reentry of Starship's two stages could also cause ground stops at some of the busiest airports in the US. These include Orlando International, Miami International, Tampa International, and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International. The FAA has estimated that average delays during launches and Super Heavy booster landings could be between 40 minutes to two hours.

Safety measures FAA to create hazard areas To mitigate risks, the FAA plans to create Aircraft Hazard Areas (AHAs) over areas that could be affected by Starship launches. These zones could cover routes over the Atlantic Ocean, parts of the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and airspace over several Central American countries. The draft EIS states that "AHAs may necessitate the closure of dozens of coastal and deep-water oceanic airways over the Atlantic Ocean."

Collaborative efforts Collaboration with aviation stakeholders An FAA spokesperson has revealed that the agency has already collaborated with aviation organizations and SpaceX to establish hypothetical launch and reentry trajectories. The final Airspace Management Plan will be published before each launch. The spokesperson emphasized that "the decision to proceed with a space launch is based on several factors, including how many passengers are impacted, the duration of the launch window, and major holidays."