'Thought people would forget me...': Genelia on acting break

Actor Genelia Deshmukh , who returned to mainstream Bollywood after a hiatus with Sitaare Zameen Par, has expressed her surprise at the film's success. The movie, which also stars Aamir Khan and is directed by RS Prasanna, has received positive reviews and performed well at the box office. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Deshmukh opened up about her long break from acting and the unexpected love for her comeback role.

Audition process How Khan convinced Deshmukh to take up 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Deshmukh revealed that she didn't do much work in the last decade, apart from a few OTT films. "I thought people would forget me and I didn't think I mattered," she confessed. It was Khan who encouraged her to audition for Sitaare Zameen Par. "He met Riteish [Deshmukh] somewhere and asked 'Is Genelia working nowadays?'... Then Aamir asked me to meet RS Prasanna, the director."

Character portrayal 'It's refreshing to hear people...' In Sitaare Zameen Par, Deshmukh plays a headstrong wife to Khan's character, an arrogant coach who mentors a group of specially-abled adults. She said, "It's refreshing to hear people say all this, that they want to see more." "As an actor and human being, if someone wants to see you a lot more, it's a very special place that not everyone gets." She added, "I am happy that the film did what it did, more so for the sitaares."