Rajkummar Rao's much-anticipated gangster drama, Maalik, has been pushed to avoid a box-office clash with Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

The makers have now locked in a new release date; Maalik will hit theaters on July 11. Rao shared the announcement with his fans via his Instagram account on Friday.

The film was earlier slated to release on June 20, which coincided with the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.