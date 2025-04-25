Rajkummar's 'Maalik' postponed to avoid clash with Aamir's 'Sitaare...'
Rajkummar Rao's much-anticipated gangster drama, Maalik, has been pushed to avoid a box-office clash with Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par.
The makers have now locked in a new release date; Maalik will hit theaters on July 11. Rao shared the announcement with his fans via his Instagram account on Friday.
The film was earlier slated to release on June 20, which coincided with the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.
'Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka...'
In the movie's poster, Rao looks all set to take on the world in a gangster avatar.
Standing atop a vehicle, with a gun in his hand, Rao stares intently at the camera in the poster.
The caption read, "Raub, Rutba, aur RAJ hoga Maalik ka, 11 July se. Aa rahe hain #Maalik, 11 July se sirf cinemagharon mein (The power, prestige, and rule will be of Maalik from 11th July. #Maalik is coming from 11th July only in cinemas)."
Production details
Tips Films backs 'Maalik,' directed by Pulkit
Maalik is helmed by Pulkit, the one who directed Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak.
Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani are producing Maalik.
The film is a Tips Films presentation of a Northern Lights Films Production.
With the change in release date, Maalik will now have a clear path at the box office.
On the other side, Khan's film, releasing in June, features Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. It is helmed by RS Prasanna.