Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia collaborating for fourth film together, 'Mister Mummy'

Written by Pallabi C Samal Feb 04, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

'Mister Mummy' will be directed by Shaad Ali

One of the favorite couples in Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia, have signed their fourth full-fledged film together. Titled Mister Mummy, it will be directed by Shaad Ali. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ali, and Siva Ananth are its producers. The couple had earlier appeared together in Tujhe Meri Kasam (their debut film), multi-starrer comedy thriller Masti, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya.

Details What did the announcement tweet say?

While announcing the film, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar's production label tweeted, "A rollercoaster of laughter and comical drama, get ready for this mad ride unfolding the good news soon." The post had three images featuring a pregnant Riteish, whose expressions convey that he's having a hard time. Meanwhile, Genelia, also pregnant, gets featured in one picture, and seems to be having fun at Riteish's expense.

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Information What is the story of the film?

As per the synopsis, Mister Mummy will be a comedy drama that will have ample punch lines and "and comic timing like no other." Riteish and Genelia play a couple with opposing views when it comes to kids. "But destiny has something else planned for the childhood sweethearts with a mad, 'bumpy' ride of comedy, drama, revelations & realizations!" concluded the summary.

About Director Shaad Ali has a promising filmography

Mister Mummy is Ali's seventh feature film directorial. He is best known for helming Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli, Ok Jaanu, and Soorma. Given his solid grip on showcasing relationships on celluloid, we can expect Mister Mummy to be a wholesome package. The last release from Ali's stable was Call My Agent: Bollywood, which hit Netflix on October 29 last year. It has six episodes.

Personal life On Thursday, Riteish-Genelia completed 10 years of marriage

Photo credit: @Riteishd

Interestingly, announcement of Mister Mummy comes a day after Riteish-Genelia celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Wishing his Baiko, Riteish had written, "Being with you is the greatest blessing of my life. Sharing laughter, tears, joy, struggles, fears, happiness, we have walked these miles holding each other's hands, a step at a time. With you by my side I feel I could do anything."