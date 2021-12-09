Entertainment Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, titled 'Ved,' to have wife Genelia

Riteish Deshmukh's directorial debut, titled 'Ved,' to have wife Genelia

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 09, 2021, 02:44 pm

Do you know 'Ved' would be Genelia Deshmukh's debut Marathi film?

Riteish Deshmukh, who made his debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, is set to take a plunge. The actor has planned to go behind the camera to direct his first film, a Marathi venture titled Ved. Announcing the same on social media, Deshmukh said that the film is set to release on August 12, 2022. His wife, Genelia co-stars with him in Ved.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Deshmukh's Marjaavaan (2019) was a commercial success and collected more than Rs. 65cr. In the same year, he was a part of two more hits- Housefull 4 and Total Dhamaal. His second Marathi film, Mauli, not really a sequel to his debut Marathi venture Lai Bhaari, was appreciated as well. Looking at this success record, it seems direction is the right decision.

Twitter Post You can check the announcement here

After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time.

As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness.

वेड (Madness). pic.twitter.com/ydjr6cdXqG — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 8, 2021

Information Deshmukh to produce, direct and act in 'Ved'

A source told TOI that shooting has started and will be done in two months. "The shooting has just begun and Riteish has been very busy with it. As a producer, director and actor on the project, he has multiple things to look into," they added. Deshmukh wants to finish it at one go so that its release planned for next year isn't derailed.

Quote 'My heart yearned to do film in Marathi for years'

On her part, Genelia expressed her excitement about this project, which marks her debut in Marathi films. Taking to her social media accounts, she said, "Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it...And then this happened..My first Marathi film."

Twitter Post Check out the tweet here

Reaction Suniel Shetty shared a congratulatory message for Deshmukh

Ved (madness in Marathi) is being backed by the production house of the Deshmukhs, Mumbai Film Company. Apart from the couple, it co-stars Jiya Shankar. Congratulating the actor, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Wow Ritz @Riteishd, Now you're talking our language, my friend. #MarathiCinema is fab & needed a few more stalwarts of cinema to take it to the next level. Proud of your directorial debut."