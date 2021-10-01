Suniel Shetty getting ready for his digital debut, 'Invisible Woman'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Oct 01, 2021, 12:54 pm

Suniel Shetty to make his digital debut soon with a web series

Suniel Shetty, who is best known for his action films in the '90s, is set to make his digital debut soon. Shetty will be seen in a web series titled Invisible Woman, which is being backed by Yoodlee Films (owned by Saregama India Limited). The web series will be helmed by acclaimed Tamil director Rajesh M Selva, who had earlier directed Thoongaa Vanam.

Details

'Story of 'Invisible Woman' immediately captured my attention,' says Shetty

Speaking of his OTT debut, the 60-year-old actor-entrepreneur said that the upcoming web series instantly grabbed his attention for its unique story. "A web series today must have something to set it apart from the barrage of narratives that already exist, and the story of Invisible Woman immediately captured my attention," Shetty said, adding that he is "happy to collaborate" with Yoodlee.

Information

Esha Gupta female lead, Shetty's web series also Saregama's first

The lead female character in Invisible Woman will be played by Esha Gupta, last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered. To note, the production house already has experience in the OTT space backing 17 feature films, including Ajji, Comedy Couple, Hamid, and Axone among others. Vikram Mehra, MD Saregama, shared that Shetty's web series will also be their first offering in this genre.

Production

'Buckle Up, we are just getting started,' writes Shetty

Giving more insight as to why they chose this web series, Mehra said, "We were waiting for the right project to come our way and Invisible Woman, headlined by the indefatigable Suniel Shetty, in an edgy action thriller, which is just the right one to augur this transition." It's hitting the floors soon. "Buckle Up, we are just getting started!" Shetty wrote on Instagram.

Story

Shetty to play a guilty policeman in this action thriller?

The noir action thriller series will tell the story of a policeman, who mistakenly gets involved in the murder of an old woman. But his path to redemption is messy, and he faces a lot of physical pain. The Dhadkan actor will most likely play the character of the policeman, while Gupta's role cannot be understood given the short brief makers have released.